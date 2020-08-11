LAX staffer rates A list celeb travellers - from Nicki Minaj to Kendall Jenner

Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner and Chris Hemsworth were among the A-list celebrities mentioned in a Los Angeles Airport staffer's 4 part viral Tik Tok video. Tik Tok user _sincindy detailed her experience with these big stars and revealed which celebrities were friendly and those who threw tantrums while at LAX. _sincindy rated Minaj a dismal 2/10. She said in her video: “I know some people are going to come for me this one, but 2/10… Wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off. Which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off. I was a fan before I met her. After? Yeah…. no.” She also rated Kendall Jenner a 2/10. The ’Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and model was labelled "not really friendly".

She said in her video: “Literally 2/10. Every time she flew out, she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant. So yeah.”

She praised majority of the celebrities, including singer Bad Bunny, 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

She rated Bad Bunny a 10/10.

"I actually kind of ran into him. He was super f******polite and super nice. He actually took out his hand to shake mine and I died, " she said about the encounter.

She rated Johnson 9/10.

She revealed: "And the only reason why it’s a 9/10 is because she forgot her passport all the way in LA in the middle of traffic hour, so we had to delay the flight and she still didn’t make it back. But I made fun of her the next time she flew out. She laughed and was super polite.”

She praised Hemsworth for knowing the names of the staff. Hemsworth was handed an impressive score of 10/10.

"He was always really polite to everybody. He was even on a first name basis with some of the staff. And literally so handsome in person."

Other celebrities she rated were Chris Evans (8/10), Noah Centineo (10/10) and Jeffree Star (10/10).