An artist impression of what the resort will look like once complete. Picture: Supplied.

With around 60 luxury resorts around the world, a leading international brand has set their sights on Northern, KwaZulu-Natal. This announcement was made by MEC: Human Settlements and Public Works Ravi Pillay at the Tourism Indaba KZN Breakfast on the second day of Indaba. Pillay mentioned that Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal and Tongaat Hulett Developments played a pivotal role in facilitating the project.

He said: “A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed between Tongaat Hulett Developments, the landowners, and an International resort operator. It is envisaged that the resort will officially open for business in 2022.

“As a world-class tourism product, this landmark development will attract international visitors and invariably, contribute to foreign direct investment,” he said.

He said the project is expected to unearth transformation opportunities and create job opportunities for the local community.

“This project will serve as a catalyst for accelerated tourism-related development on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. The fact that an international renowned Resort Operator is part of the equation is a full testament to the projected success of the international beach resort,” he added.

Executive Head: Commercial at Tongaat Hulett Developments Chris du Toit said the project has been in the pipeline for three years now.

“The location in the North Coast is ideal as it is close to the airport, beaches and the perfect climate all year long. We hope to start the two-year construction soon,” he said.

The resort is scheduled to open in 2022 on a 30-hectare location in Tinley Manor. It will have 350 rooms and 50 villas.