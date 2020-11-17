Lift Airline wants South Africans to choose its livery

South Africa’s newest airline Lift has asked South Africans to select its aircraft livery. This follows the tremendous response to its naming competition which resulted in over 25 000 name suggestions and a total of 8 winners with the name Lift. “We were overwhelmed by the public response to naming our airline. We’d like to continue including the public in decisions around other components of the brand,” said Gidon Novick, co-founder of Lift. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lift Airlines (@lift__sa) The initial three Airbus A320 aircraft are being prepared for their first flight on December 10, 2020 - just in time for the peak holiday season. Novick said M&C Saatchi came up with a striking brand design and colour palette.

"We’d like help in finding the most beautiful and impactful combination," he said.

To vote, head to this Instagram account to answer this poll until Monday, November 23.

The new airline has drawn inspiration from Uber’s high tech, customer-obsessed approach to mobility. Lift is a partnership between Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft. Jonathan Ayache is a co-founder of the airline.

With Lift, travellers have the flexibility to change or cancel their flights without the hefty prices attached to it.

“Many travellers are seeking value when they book a flight. They want the freedom to change or cancel their flights should circumstances change. So, instead of cutting the prices, despite our prices remaining competitive, we are offering this added value service to our passengers,” Novick explained.