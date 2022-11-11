LIFT announces dog-friendly flights between Durban and Cape Town

The tourism sector in South Africa has seen tremendous improvement and airlines are slowly getting back on their feet. Jonathan Ayache, co-Founder and CEO of LIFT said: “We’re delighted to announce this latest route addition which connects Cape Town to Durban. Not only will this add much needed capacity onto the route but will also offer passengers a real business class alternative, we call it LIFT Premium.”

Ayache says passengers will be able to change and cancel flights without having to pay a fee. And good news for pet owners, there are dog friendly flights between Durban and Cape Town. Bookings on the new route between Cape Town – Durban will be open from November 10 and the first flights are set to LIFT-off on November 25 with two return flights per day. “We have and will continue to add capacity and new routes gradually and responsibly, as operating sustainably is critical to our business model and the industry as a whole,” Ayache says.

LIFT thus far have quite an few achievements to be proud of this year, they were awarded Domestic Airline – Continent Winner at the 2022 World Luxury Travel Awards earlier this year. Those travelling to or from Durban and Cape Town can now look forward to all the perks flying LIFT offers, without cancellation fees, and an enjoyable flight for you and your fur babies. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.