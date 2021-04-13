Lift launches dog-friendly flights

South Africa’s newest airline LIFT has launched a dog-friendly flight offering, allowing customers to travel with their small dogs on board in a pet-friendly carrier bag placed under the seat in front of them.

To qualify small dogs need to be at least 10 weeks old and able to fit into a dog carrier bag no bigger than 28cm x 20cm x 45cm to ensure they fit under the seat. The cost of the dog-friendly booking (blocked-off seat) will be equal to the fare paid by the accompanying adult.

LIFT co-founder Jonathan Ayache said as a customer-focused airline, LIFT was flexible to the changing needs of our travellers.

"We regularly engage with our customers to understand what new service offerings and other enhancements can be made to improve their experience with us, and a prominent call has been for their pets to travel with them during their flights.

“Many loving ‘paw-rents’ can’t always make use of pet hotels, family or friends to look after their pets. Moreover, they want these four-legged family members to be included when they travel, and this has up until now not been possible when travelling by plane.