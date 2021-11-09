LOOK: Inside Playboy's new Big Bunny jet

Playboy's swanky new Big Bunny jet will take to the skies again almost 50 years since its last flight. Dubbed as "one of the most recognised aircraft to ever grace the skies", Big Bunny will follow in its predecessor’s legacy as it hosts influencers, celebs and world leaders for dinner parties in the sky.

The original 1970s Big Bunny, a custom stretch version of the DC-9 jetliner, transported passengers between Chicago and Los Angeles for recordings of Playboy After Dark. Big name celebs like Cher, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, LeRoy Neiman, Shel Silverstein, and Barbi Benton were guests on the jet before it retired in 1975. Picture: supplied. The new Global Express jet aims to also usher in a "more inclusive era of sophisticated jet-setters and culture-drivers, and serves as a beacon of pleasure, luxury, style, and play". With its solid black exterior, the Rabbit Head logo on the tail, and its original registration number N950PB, the jet is sure to turn heads.

Picture: supplied. Once inside, guests can expect remarkable design elements at every turn, from bespoke furniture, china, barware, interior fixtures and more. Designed in partnership with International Jet Interiors and Playboy’s in-house creative team, including Rachel Webber, Anna Ondaatje, Louis Terline, and Zach Glass, the design celebrates the original Big Bunny jet. It features custom-dyed cognac crocodile-embossed leather wall coverings, emerald natural stone counter-tops, custom-designed herringbone carpeting, custom-dyed luxury sheepskin and leather pilots’ seats, a cinema system designed by SkyTheatre, rotating artwork from the Playboy Archives, and two-tone, 70s-inspired upholstered seats with Playboy’s Rabbit Head logo.

Picture: supplied. And the best part? It can transform into a disco with multicoloured nightclub lights and music blasting via the entertainment system. Food and drink experiences are also top-notch. The crew will serve an upscale dining experience on bespoke tableware, including custom hand-blown artisan glassware by Asp & Hand, gold-rimmed custom Polish porcelain, featuring the Playboy Rabbit Head logo, and embroidered N950PB napkins.