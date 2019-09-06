MSC Cruises showcases the world’s first crystal cabin created with sparkling Swarovski crystals on their new MSC Bellissima ship. Picture: MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises are upping their offering by adding the world’s first crystal cabin created with sparkling Swarovski crystals on their new MSC Bellissima ship. MSC Cruises’ executive chairperson Pierfrancesco Vago said the new crystal cabin is part of the MSC Yacht Club and available for bookings from mid-November.

MSC Yacht Club Crystal Cabin. Picture: Ivan Sarfatti.

Around 700 000 crystals will feature in the new cabin, from the cabin number, furniture and bedroom features.

“Every element has been carefully chosen to add elegant touches and complement the cabin design,” he said in a statement.

“The wall sconces have been uniquely designed to offer the best lighting throughout the cabin. The walls feature a touch of glamour, with beautiful coral artwork sparkling with crystals,” he added.

MSC Bellissima Infinity Atrium. Picture: Ivan Sarfatti.





The Swarovski inspired Champagne Bar. Picture: MSC Cruises.



Guests will also immerse themselves in crystal luxury when they walk down the ship’s signature steps made with 61 000 crystals from Swarovski, wander through the Champagne Bar that is home to a crystallised Active Panel illuminated by custom LED with 500 000 crystals per sqm or snap a selfie in the crystal-detailed wallpaper in the MSC Yacht Club.

The Swarovski inspired Atrium. Picture: MSC Cruises.



The new cruise ship, which means "most beautiful", isn't the first collaboration with the jewellery company.

The collaboration with Swarovski began in 2008 when the cruise line unveiled the Swarovski staircases on MSC Fantasia. Since then, the staircases have become a stand-out design feature onboard eight ships in the fleet, including MSC Bellissima.