The space in economy class is surprisingly small. Some travellers take matters in their own hands to ensure that they are comfortable, even if it means irking their fellow passengers.
Just ask Reddit user u/Addian4 who posted a picture of a passenger’s feet dangled over her headrest.
The user who sneaked a selfie posted: “This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane.”
While it is uncertain which airline the user flew, the passenger (and her feet) surely needed to be put in their place.
The viral post garnered over 1000 comments.
Darth_Hoodieness suggested that the user confront the passenger. “Just get up and tell them to stop and if they don’t listen to tell a flight attendant.”(sic)