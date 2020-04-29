Lufthansa Group extends repatriation flight schedule

Lufthansa announced its repatriation flight schedule will preliminary be extended until May 31. From May 18, Lufthansa will be operating flights from Frankfurt to Athens, Greece; Porto, Portugal and Gothenburg, Sweden in its reduced repatriation flight schedule. The airline's domestic flights from Munich will be doubled. Lufthansa revealed its offering a total of 15 weekly long-haul connections: three times a week each from Frankfurt to Newark and Chicago in USA, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Bangkok in Thailand and Tokyo in Japan. Lufthansa will also offer 330 weekly flights from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich to some cities in Germany and Europe instead of the previous 280. SWISS, too, will continue to offer three weekly long-haul flights a week to Newark (USA) from Zurich and Geneva, in addition to a substantially minimised timetable for short- and medium-haul services to selected European cities.

Eurowings will continue to provide basic services at Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne airports with a skeleton programme, offering domestic flights within Germany and connections to selected European destinations.

Austrian Airlines has to extend the suspension of its regular scheduled flight operations by a further two weeks from May 18-31, 2020.

In addition, Brussels Airlines is extending the temporary suspension of its flights further until May 31.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled or who have been unable to take their flight can keep their ticket and re-book for a new travel date by April 30, 2021.

If necessary, a new destination by 31 August 2020. If they start their journey before 31 December 2020, they will receive an additional reduction of 50 Euros for rebooking. This can be obtained in the form of a flight voucher online via the airlines' websites.