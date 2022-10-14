Lufthansa retracts AirTag ban after public backlash

German airline Lufthansa has reinstated the use of Apple AirTags, a Bluetooth tracking device for luggage, after banning people from tracking their luggage with AirTags over the weekend. According to the airline, it instituted the ban of activated AirTags on flights as a precautionary measure because it believed they were classified as dangerous, and needed to be turned off.

Hi David, Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off./Mony — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) October 8, 2022 The German airline said in a tweet that according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations, baggage trackers were subject to the dangerous goods regulations and due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during flight if they were in checked baggage, and could therefore not be used as a result. According to ICAO guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result. /Ana — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) October 9, 2022 The decision to ban AirTags was met with a backlash from the public and the travel industry who questioned the airline’s decision. The airline was accused of misinterpreting ICAO guidelines with AppleInsider stating that the cited regulations were meant for lithium-ion batteries that could be accidentally activated; AirTag batteries are not lithium-ion, are encased, and are commonly used in watches, which have not been banned by any airline.

“AirTags do primarily function as low-powered transmitters, and there is not nearly enough power to interfere with commercial plane's systems, ” said AppleInsider. On the other hand, the U.S.A’s Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration maintained that “wireless tracking devices are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags.” Thanks for asking, Leon. Wireless tracking devices are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) October 7, 2022 Lufthansa has since retracted the ban because according to Luftfahrt Bundesamt, the German Aviation Authorities, “tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk”, and as a result “these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights”.

