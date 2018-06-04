This is the first time two of the three ships in the Cunard fleet will be stopping in the Mother City on their journeys to or from Europe and Australia. Picture: Supplied.

International luxury cruise line, Cunard, will be visiting Cape Town three times in 2019. This is the first time two of the three ships in the Cunard fleet will be stopping in the Mother City on their journeys to or from Europe and Australia. This is a first for South Africa, explains Divan Viljoen, Marketing Campaign Manager, Cruiseabout, a division of Flight Centre Travel Group. “Cunard has announced that two of their ships will be calling in Cape Town three times during the 2019 calendar year. Queen Elizabeth will be in Cape Town during both January and November 2019, and Queen Victoria will be in Cape Town during April 2019.”

Sailings start from 16 nights, sailing both from and to Southampton and Australia. “This is an ideal opportunity for South Africans to visit their families on both the European and Australian continents,” says Viljoen.

Cunard’s reputation for bringing the glamour of cruising alive makes it a popular choice among cruise connoisseurs. With its Art Deco décor, Queen Elizabeth takes passengers back to the heyday of Hollywood glamour, while Queen Victoria promises luxury down to the smallest detail.

Passengers travelling on the Cunard line’s cruise ships can expect the best of British tradition, including High Tea fit for a queen, Cunard memorabilia tracing the line’s illustrious past and The Royal Arcade and Royal Court Theatre.

“Stops along the January voyage from Cape Town to Melbourne include Reunion, Mauritius and Fremantle, while the Southampton to Cape Town voyage in November stops in Lisbon, Tenerife and Walvis Bay,” says Viljoen.

Queen Victoria’s epic voyage takes her around the world, starting in Southampton and travelling to Florida, central America, San Francisco, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Bali, Hong Kong, Singapore and across the Indian Ocean via Cape Town back to Southampton.

“Passengers can choose to sail the entire journey or just parts thereof, ending or beginning their journey in Cape Town,” explains Viljoen.

