Washington - The man seated next to her started by touching the woman's arm not long after takeoff, a criminal complaint says. She pushed him away.
Then the woman's fellow passenger on American Airlines flight 807 grabbed her "by the crotch" as she sat with her daughter, the complaint says she told crew members. "Sorry," the man reportedly said, throwing up his hands when the woman pushed him off again and told him to stop.
James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy, 32, now faces a charge of abusive sexual conduct for the alleged groping that led a plane headed for Salt Lake City to divert to Oklahoma earlier this week.
The FBI has sought to raise awareness about sexual assault on flights, warning the public of "a serious federal crime that is on the rise."
Passenger reports of on-flight sexual assault increased from 38 in 2014 to 63 in 2017, according to the agency, and authorities have said they believe many crimes go unreported.