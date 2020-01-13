A New York man was charged for allegedly assaulting a crew member and responding officers on a flight to New Jersey, CNN reported on Monday morning.
The 28-year-old man is believed to have assaulted a flight attendant last Thursday while travelling on a CommutAir flight that was operating as a United Express flight from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Newark Liberty International Airport.
Passenger Mike Egbert told WNBC that the man ran to the cockpit where he started to bang on the door.
When a flight attendant tried to calm him down, he allegedly attacked her, and later stormed at law enforcement officials.
Egbert described the situation to the publication: “He picks up a police officer, throws the police officer...his back. If he did actually get into that cockpit lord knows what would have happened.”