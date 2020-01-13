Man assaults flight attendant and police on New Jersey flight









A New York man was arrested for assaulting a flight attendant and responding officers. Picture: Pixabay. A New York man was charged for allegedly assaulting a crew member and responding officers on a flight to New Jersey, CNN reported on Monday morning. The 28-year-old man is believed to have assaulted a flight attendant last Thursday while travelling on a CommutAir flight that was operating as a United Express flight from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Newark Liberty International Airport. Passenger Mike Egbert told WNBC that the man ran to the cockpit where he started to bang on the door. When a flight attendant tried to calm him down, he allegedly attacked her, and later stormed at law enforcement officials. Egbert described the situation to the publication: “He picks up a police officer, throws the police officer...his back. If he did actually get into that cockpit lord knows what would have happened.”

CommutAir Chief Operating Officer Joel Raymond said via a statement that once the flight landed, police officers were called to assist the disruptive passenger.

Scott Ladd, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, told CNN that the man allegedly charged at the officers, who fell down the stairs. The man was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and interfering with transportation.

This is not the first time a passenger displayed erratic behaviour while on a flight.

IOL Travel reported in December that a drunken passenger tried to open the door of packed Jet2 flight mid-air, screaming "you are all going to die".

Chloe Haines, 26, attacked a female cabin crew member who intervened during the flight to Turkey.

Haines was later arrested by Essex Police and admitted to endangering an aircraft and assaulting cabin attendant Charley Coombe, who suffered scratches in the incident.

Source: CNN/WNBC



