Mango Airlines’ fate hangs in the balance, airline waiting for clarity on future

While Monday morning early flights were delayed due to technical issues, Benediction Zubane, marketing head of Mango Airlines, told IOL Travel flights had resumed as per normal.

However, the airline was battling more issues to continue to fly.

Travellers currently cannot book flights beyond June 2021.

When IOL Travel compared winter flight prices among SA airlines for flights between July 10 (departure date) and July 17 (return date) last week, all routes on the dates selected said “sold out”.

Zubane said the reason for this was that Mango was still waiting for confirmation from a stakeholder on whether the airline will operate from Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

"The airline is awaiting clarity from a stakeholder about the future of the airline. We are hoping to receive feedback this afternoon and will alert the public once we know," he said.

Struggle

The airline has been struggling over the last few months to continue flying. The airline experienced similar flight delays due to outstanding payments to the Airport Company SA (ACSA), on April 28, 2021.

“We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended for today only, due to outstanding payments to ACSA.

“Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse,” the airline said at the time. ACSA lifted the suspension later that day.

Later that week, the airline announced the suspension of its flights from South Africa to Zanzibar.

The route had been a top choice for travellers from both countries.