Marriott International steps up its fight against Covid-19
Marriott International has announced that it will be rolling out a multi-pronged platform to elevate its cleanliness standards and hospitality norms to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment.
“We are living in a new age, with Covid-19 front and centre for our guests and our associates,” said Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International.
“We are grateful for the trust our guests have shown us through the years. We want our guests to understand what we are doing today and planning for in the near future in the areas of cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing so that when they walk through the doors of one of our hotels, they know our commitment to their health and safety is our priority. It’s equally important to us that our associates know the changes we are making to help safeguard their health as they serve our guests.”
A new way of looking at cleanliness
The hotel brand has created the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to tackle the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic at the hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts in this area.
The Marriott Global Cleanliness Council is focused on developing the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, norms and behaviors that are designed to minimize risk and enhance safety for consumers and Marriott associates alike.
Enhanced technology to counter virus spread
Marriott is rolling out enhanced technologies over the next few months, including electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotel. Electrostatic spraying technology uses the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to treat known pathogens.
The sprayers rapidly clean and disinfect entire areas and can be used in a hotel setting to clean and disinfect guest rooms, lobbies, gyms and other public areas. In addition, the company is testing ultraviolet light technology for sanitizing keys for guests and devices shared by associates.
Cleanliness changes
Over the next few months, when guests are in hotels within the Marriott portfolio, they will notice a number of additions to our cleaning regimen designed to set an even higher standard of cleanliness for the hotels. Specific areas of focus include:
- Surface areas
- Guest contact
- Food safety