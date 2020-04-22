Marriott International steps up its fight against Covid-19

Marriott International has announced that it will be rolling out a multi-pronged platform to elevate its cleanliness standards and hospitality norms to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment.

“We are living in a new age, with Covid-19 front and centre for our guests and our associates,” said Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International.

“We are grateful for the trust our guests have shown us through the years. We want our guests to understand what we are doing today and planning for in the near future in the areas of cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing so that when they walk through the doors of one of our hotels, they know our commitment to their health and safety is our priority. It’s equally important to us that our associates know the changes we are making to help safeguard their health as they serve our guests.”

A new way of looking at cleanliness

The hotel brand has created the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to tackle the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic at the hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts in this area.