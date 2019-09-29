The Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers.

Cape Town - Built on the belief that travel enriches the world and connects people, Marriott International has launched a new travel programme with plenty of perks. The hotel group says that its Marriott Bonvoy programme simplifies rewards offering perks including no black-out dates, free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key.

With Marriott Bonvoy, which replaces Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays at more than 7000 hotels in 132 countries and territories including brands like Protea Hotels, Westin, St Regis, The Ritz Carlton and Sheraton hotels.

Another benefit is unmatched access and special member-only experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. the travel programme’s experiential platform that allows members to bid for Moments that appeal to them with their Marriott Bonvoy points.

Neal Jones, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Stepping up our experiences game, we are committed to giving our members more of what they love most – to travel with passion and purpose. Thoughtfully curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments ... not only provide exclusive access to our members but also allow us to connect with them through their passions and make travel more meaningful.”