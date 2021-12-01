Meet Tourism KwaZulu-Natal’s new GM for marketing

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal has appointed Mpho Mbuli the general manager for marketing. She assumed her position on November 1.

Mbuli joins the province’s tourism entity at a crucial time as the sector seeks to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19. She will spearhead the tourism recovery plan for KZN and drive a focused strategy to reposition the KZN brand to global markets as the world begins to open. Phindile Makwakwa, acting chief executive officer of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, said the team was excited to welcome Mpho.

“She brings a wealth of destination marketing experience to the entity, and we look forward to gain as the organisation and sector from her expertise. “She has come at the most critical time in the tourism sector as we are trying to rebuild the sector, revive our source markets and reposition KZN as a top tourism destination across the globe,” she said. Mbuli worked for Durban Tourism as regional marketing manager, responsible for marketing in the European, African, and domestic markets.

“After many years of working in the tourism sector, I am pleased to join the Tourism KZN team. “I feel honoured to be given an opportunity to lead my home province to a new tourism era. “I look forward to engaging with our tourism stakeholders as we pave a way forward that will redefine and reposition KZN as a world-class tourist destination.”