More international airlines resume Cape Town routes

International airlines are resuming flights to and from Cape Town, which signals a positive outlook for the upcoming South African summer season. This week, two airlines reintroduced flights to the Mother City.

More airlines will resume flights to and from Cape Town by December. Lufthansa, for example, resumed routes between Munich and Cape Town on November 1. Operated on one of the world’s most eco-efficient long haul aircraft, Airbus A350-900, the flights will operate three times a week and increase to five times a week from December.

“Bringing the A350-900 back to the South African market is an exciting prospect for Lufthansa as Cape Town is the only African city within our Lufthansa network to utilise this aircraft,” Dr Andre Schulz, general manager sales Southern Africa at Lufthansa Group said. The flight service between Cape Town and Munich is one way of boosting tourism between the two destinations. The airline also operates daily flights between Joburg and Frankfurt.

With the UK recently reopening its borders to South Africa, British Airways resumed flights from Cape Town to London Heathrow on November 3. The airline will fly three flights per week from Cape Town and move to a daily service from November 13. It will operate its expanded Cape Town double daily schedule from December 10.