More people are turning their homes into Airbnbs

Since living in the pandemic, many people have lost their incomes. The travel sector was one of the most affected industries. However, people resorted to other ways of making money and turned their homes into Airbnbs. In South Africa, new hosts with only one listing who welcomed their first guests since the beginning of the pandemic have already earned more than $3 million (almost R44m). Globally, new hosts have earned more than $1 billion. In Cape Town, new hosts have accumulated more than $850 000 (more than R12m) since March. In KwaDukuza (formerly Stanger), Joburg and Durban, as well as smaller areas such as Knysna, Overstrand, Port Shepstone and Saldanha, also saw locals using the Airbnb platform to generate income.

According to global estimates, 55% of new hosts are women, and they have collectively earned more than half a billion dollars hosting on Airbnb since the pandemic started.

In South Africa, the estimates are sitting at 62%.

“Seeing women make up the majority of new hosts in South Africa comes as no surprise to us,” said Velma Corcoran, Airbnb Regional Lead, Middle East Africa.

She said: “It’s also great to see that people in smaller towns are turning to Airbnb to generate additional income, while also supporting economic recovery in their communities by spreading tourism and welcoming guests into lesser-visited areas.”

More travel people are now into Airbnb’s as it allows them more privacy and is much safer.