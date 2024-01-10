MSC Cruises opens 2024/25 sales for South African travellers

If you’re looking to do a bit of travelling but want to try something different, then this is for you. This year you can visit popular destinations like Portuguese Island, Pomene and Port Louis with MSC Cruises.

Guests can enjoy a combination of activities and amenities onboard, suitable for the whole family. MSC Cruises on Wednesday opened sales for its South Africa 2024/25 sailing season that will feature MSC Musica. The vessel will start her season in November 2024 with sailings from the recently inaugurated R330-million Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban and conclude her time in South Africa in April 2025 with sailings from Cape Town.

The ship will operate 34, 3-, 4- and 6-night sailings during her six-month deployment in South Africa to favoured destinations such as Portuguese Island and Pomene Island in Mozambique, Walvis Bay in Namibia, and Port Louis in Mauritius. Ross Volk, Managing Director, MSC Cruises South Africa, said, “Our goal is to continue to offer our growing cruising community in South Africa the best product and excellent service. “Our commitment to driving the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry in our country is stronger than ever before. We look forward to welcoming regular and new cruisers alike, onboard in 2024/25.”

MSC Musica deck. Picture: Supplied The 16-deck MSC Musica offers a distinctive cruise experience centred on elegance, comfort and hospitality with 1,275 guest cabins.

The ship’s central foyer has a three-tier waterfall and see-through piano suspended on a crystal floor above a pool of shimmering water. MSC Musica provides a choice of eight indoor and two outdoor lounges and bars, four restaurants, three swimming pools, a nightclub, boutique shops, a library, a game room and for families there are dedicated areas for children of all ages with special clubs for toddlers and teens. Live entertainment is offered in the Teatro La Scala and a lavish spa is available for those wishing to unwind.

MSC Musica interior. Picture: Supplied Destination highlights of the 2024/25 season include:

Portuguese Island, Mozambique Located at the external limit of Maputo Bay, and set between the African coast and the Indian Ocean, Portuguese Island is a small, uninhabited island and one of the most enchanting MSC Cruises’ destinations. Guests can enjoy a dip in the warm ocean waters or take a long leisurely walk around the island.

Pomene Island, Mozambique Pomene is one of the most picturesque locations in Mozambique, and is part of the Pomene Nature Reserve, a protected marine area. With its warm hospitable locals, stretches of white sand that blend into the horizon, Pomene is perfect for some relaxation time on the beach and exploring and discovering the hidden gems that the island has to offer.

Port Louis, Mauritius The capital of the island nation of Mauritius, just off the coast of Madagascar, Port Louis is a must-see stop for an MSC Cruise to Southern Africa. Over the years the city has expanded with new streets, new buildings and a beautiful promenade.

Whether you prefer a long stroll along the Caudan Waterfront, a visit to the Government House or spending some time at the central market or city park, this island paradise has something special for everyone. Walvis Bay, Namibia Thanks to its rich marine life, Walvis Bay is one of the places of most outstanding natural beauty in Namibia.

The natural lagoon remains one of the highlights of Walvis Bay with its abundance of seabirds, including flamingos and pelicans. For lovers of extreme sports, quad-biking, dune buggy racing and sandboarding are just some of the activities to consider when visiting this wonderful destination.