The new Air France premiere lounge at the Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris. Picture: Supplied

Nobody does chic better than the French. Air France unveiled its new business class lounge at Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday. The 10,000-square-foot space is the new home of pre-flight relaxation, in a typically well-designed French style.

An interesting feature is a bar area - called "Le Balcon" - that’s meant to make guests feel like they’re in a plane while both feet remain firmly rooted on the ground. Designed by Mathieu Lehanneur, “Le Balcon” uses mirrors and LED lights to create the sensation of the sky and the ground moving past the seating banks.

A screen on the ground mimics the sky as it changes from sunrise to sunset, in accordance with the real sun outside while the gold mirrored ceiling reflects the movements of planes as they take off outside the airport.

Each night, Le Balcon will have cocktails, created by the head bartender at Paris’s Hotel Lancaster. Further along in the lounge is the “Gourmet Table” dining area, inspired by a Parisian brasserie, where the chef prepares foods in an open kitchen.

The dining area in the Air France premiere lounge. Picture: Supplied

Passengers looking for faster bites can help themselves to a self-service dining area. The lounge also features a Clarins Spa, the largest wellness area of any Air France lounge around the world. Passengers can book facial appointments or relax in the sauna before a flight.

There are also dedicated quiet areas, play spaces for kids, co-working tables and lounges to catch some shut-eye.

The nap area for guests and passengers. Picture: Supplied

In terms of what is next for Air France is a new lounge in Orly airport coming in 2019, and a brand-new construction at the Charles de Gaulle airport at hall 2F, launching in 2020.

The lounge is open to Air France business class passengers or any business class passenger on a SkyTeam partner airline. Frequent fliers with platinum or gold status (or another SkyTeam equivalent) can also stop by.

The Air France lounge is located in Hall L of Terminal 2E at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

