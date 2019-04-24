The Main Cain, meanwhile, will have nine-abreast seating, rather than the industry-standard ten-abreast

Delta Air Lines is bringing its Delta One Suite to Africa for the first time later this year as the airline’s upgraded Boeing 777 lands in Johannesburg. Through the introduction of the re-fitted aircraft, Delta will also offer its premium economy cabin, Delta Premium Select, for the first time from November 12, 2019. The Main Cain, meanwhile, will have nine-abreast seating, rather than the industry-standard ten-abreast. With 47 cm wide Main Cabin seats, the widest Main Cabin seats of Delta's international fleet. Johannesburg will be the only market in Africa to receive these cabins.

The airline has served South Africa continually for the past 12 years and offers nonstop flights from Accra, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; and Lagos, Nigeria in addition to Johannesburg to the United States.

“As the only airline to offer a business class suite in this region, Delta is leading the customer experience in South Africa,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Director – Sales for Africa, the Middle East and India. “We know how important comfort is, especially on such a long flight as our Johannesburg-Atlanta service. Through the introduction of Delta Premium Select – our premium economy cabin – plus bigger seats throughout the aircraft, I’m sure our customers will enjoy this ‘new’ aircraft.”

The Delta One suite features a full-height sliding door at every suite, with sliding privacy dividers between centre suites, 180-degree flat-bed seats, customisable ambient lighting, and a high-resolution in-flight entertainment screen.

Customers seated in Delta Premium Select will benefit from dedicated service, additional space with retractable foot and leg rests, seat-back in-flight entertainment, plated meals and distinguished amenities such as noise-cancelling headphones and a TUMI amenity kit.