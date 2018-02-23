It can accommodate 4000 guests. Picture: Supplied.

There is a new ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Bliss The ship will remain in the shipyard port for the final phase of construction, until its conveyance down the River Ems towards the North Sea, scheduled for mid-March.

Norwegian Bliss will offer weekly 7 day cruises. Picture: Supplied.

The first guests will arrive on April 19.

The construction of the ship began in October 2016 and can accommodate around 4,000 guests. Part of the excitement of this float out will be the public debut of the ship’s signature hull artwork designed by world-renowned marine life artist and conservationist, Wyland.

Norwegian Bliss’ hull design is named “Cruising with the Whales” and features an image of a mother humpback whale and her calf as the centerpiece of the design, representing the beauty of Alaska’s wildlife.

Norwegian Bliss will be the first cruise ship custom-built with features and amenities for the ultimate Alaska cruise experience, including the 180-degree Observation Lounge where guests can enjoy Norwegian’s most expansive views at sea.

Norwegian Bliss will offer weekly 7 day cruises to see America’s last frontier with ports-of-call including Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia, along with scenic glacier cruising.

Norwegian Bliss will be the first cruise ship custom-built with features and amenities for the ultimate Alaska cruise experience. Picture: Supplied.

She will sail into Seattle for her official christening on May 30, with summer cruises to Alaska beginning June 2. She will spend her summer seasons with seven-day cruises to Alaska, and autumn seasons sailing to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles.

In winter of 2018 she will sail to the Caribbean from Miami, and in the 2019 autumn/winter season she will cruise from New York City to Florida, the Bahamas and Caribbean.



