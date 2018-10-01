Budget travel for the family is possible. Picture: Pexels.

Visit Anaheim facilitated a study on family tourism planning with 72 Point, polling 2,000 U.S. parents of school-aged children ranging from ages 4 to 18, finding the majority of parents believe vacation and travel is a vital part of their family dynamics. Whether dreaming of making memories at a family resort, flying across the world, or enjoying a luxury cruise, the research unearthed the biggest efforts parents make in trying to bring their kids a dream trip.

The top reasons parents give for wanting their children to travel include: experiencing a new area or culture (74%), strengthening family relationships (73%) and giving children both the opportunity to have fun and to learn new things (67%).

For their dream vacation, parents would like to be near beaches (72%), restaurants (69%) and amusement parks (59%). Parents go on to report that the most important aspects of a family vacation are the location (79%), the budget (71%) and the dates of travel (47%).