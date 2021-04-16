New survey shows eagerness to travel once bans are lifted

As much as 95 percent of travellers would travel abroad if travel bans were removed. This is according to a recent survey conducted by SchengenVisaInfo.com. Around 8,205 travellers from different parts of the world, 41 percent travel more than three times a year, 20.5 percent three times per year, and the rest at least once a year, participated in the survey. The survey revealed that around 87 percent of these travellers desperately needed to take a vacation or trip outside their country. Around 74 percent said the first trip would be to visit family members and friends. Only 17 percent planned to travel to relax, 14 percent to explore new places, and 8 percent stated other reasons. Around 54 percent didn't find it very risky to travel abroad right now, despite the positive Covid-19 cases in many countries.

Many were unsure of what the future holds. Only 29 percent of the participants believed it possible, 37 percent were quite sure that taking a trip outside their country of residence would not be possible. The rest were unsure.

With fears of a third wave and the rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant, many governments have kept borders closed and restrictions in place.

The survey found that couples (71 percent) had been the most affected by the pandemic.

The majority (62 percent) of participants said the most effective form of preventing the spread of the virus is Covid-19 testing upon arrival.

Over 40 percent believed vaccination should become necessary for travel. Among the respondents, 81 percent were familiar with vaccination certificates, while 19 percent had never heard of them.