Next time you embark on an adventure, why not try gravel biking?

Roadies and mountain bikers are falling in love with gravel riding. Electric bikes have also made their mark and have become an off-road trend, and they are now making inroads into the gravel biking scene. ‘’Gravel biking was introduced in the middle of 2020 and only really took off at the beginning of 2021, where they introduced different types of gravel bike events,’’ said Gary John Sylvester, team manager of Cycling South Africa.

The number of e-bikes in gravel events is growing significantly. Gravel biking is for those who are more advanced and fit; however, e-bikes have made tougher cycling events accessible for everyone who wants to give it a fair shot. Sylvester said this year marks the first South African gravel bike champs race, which is a positive sign for the gravel bike community. John Swanepoel, who runs the GravelGrinder Tours around the Karoo areas of Prince Albert and Camdeboo, said: “People have discovered the fun of gravel riding.”

“It’s more accessible than single track and technical mountain biking trails, but don't underestimate gravel. The Swartberg Pass is a gravel road and one of South Africa’s toughest races. The Swartberg 100 Gran Fondo goes over there, giving more cyclists the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of gravel without the grind of long-distance riding.’’ What makes this journey rather special is that it opens doors to alternative ways to experience the countryside. Cyclists are using back roads to explore areas in Mpumalanga, the Garden Route, the Karoo and the Northern Cape, making it an unforgettable experience. E-bike and gravel experiences to try

If this is something that you would like to add to your bucket list and combine travel and sport in one trip, these are ways to experience it. GravelGrinder Tours View this post on Instagram A post shared by GravelGrinder Tours (@gravelgrindertour) A series of three-day social cycling adventures on gravel roads around Prince Albert or Graaff-Reinet, riding about 55 to 60km a day, with full back-up, luxury accommodation and culinary adventures. Non-rider companions welcome. Visit https://www.karoogravelgrinder.com.

