South African William Webb Ellis won free flights with FlySafair. Picture: Supplied. Booking flights can be expensive, especially during peak season. Sometimes travellers have to wait for the right time to purchase cheap flights. South African William Webb Ellis does not have that worry. Whenever he decides to fly in South Africa, the cost of his ticket will be free. Budget carrier FlySafair revealed that Ellis won free flights with the airline on Friday. Ellis won't get any seat - the airline has reserved seat 2D specifically for him. In a statement, the airline revealed that they granted Ellis unprecedented pass of free flights in support of the Springboks “The airline has gone public with the name of the special passenger, Mr William Webb Ellis, going on to say that he will, from now on, be able to fly free of charge with the airline. FlySafair has even gone as far as allocating a seat on every flight for the fortunate recipient: seat 2D.

“This unbelievable prize, which is a display of FlySafair’s unmatched support for the Springboks will be valid for as long as FlySafair is their sponsor,” the statement revealed. (sic).

FlySafair is continuing to push the boundaries in aviation.

The airline revealed in September that they have partnered with Mobicred, a simple and convenient online credit facility, to provide passengers with the option to fly with the airline now and pay off their purchase in easy instalments.

FlySafair’s head of sales and distribution Kirby Gordon said at the time that the airline was always seeking to better their customer service.

“We realise that our passengers love flying just as much as we do, but may not always be financially able to do so. Our partnership with Mobicred enables passengers to fly to their favourite destinations without letting their pockets stand in the way,” he said.



