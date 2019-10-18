Booking flights can be expensive, especially during peak season. Sometimes travellers have to wait for the right time to purchase cheap flights.
South African William Webb Ellis does not have that worry. Whenever he decides to fly in South Africa, the cost of his ticket will be free.
Budget carrier FlySafair revealed that Ellis won free flights with the airline on Friday. Ellis won't get any seat - the airline has reserved seat 2D specifically for him.
In a statement, the airline revealed that they granted Ellis unprecedented pass of free flights in support of the Springboks
“The airline has gone public with the name of the special passenger, Mr William Webb Ellis, going on to say that he will, from now on, be able to fly free of charge with the airline. FlySafair has even gone as far as allocating a seat on every flight for the fortunate recipient: seat 2D.