The 2018 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Airlines conducted by Consulta shows that low-cost, domestic airlines are still leading when it comes to meeting the needs of South African consumers.
The latest Customer Satisfaction Index for Airlines polled customers of British Airways (Comair), FlySafair, Kulula, Mango and South African Airways (SAA).
FlySafair leads the SA-csi ranking, with 78 points out of 100, followed by British Airways (Comair) which scored 75.7 and Kulula Airlines reached 74.4 - all in leader positions. Mango scored on par with the industry average with 74 points.
South African Airways (SAA) lagged behind with 68.8 and well below the industry par of 72.4.
Air transport is a key driver for the South African economy, supporting half a million jobs and contributing $12-billion, or 3.5 percent into the country’s GDP according to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Oxford Economics.