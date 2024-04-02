No toilet breaks allowed mid-flight, is CemAir’s new policy a trend or torture?

Imagine this: you're aboard a small commercial plane, having been on board for nearly two hours. Suddenly, nature calls, and you urgently need to use the bathroom. However, the only toilet on the plane is sealed shut with tape, with a sign declaring it "unserviceable."

That’s what will happen if you choose to fly on a smaller plane with commercial airline CemAir. One of the aircraft used is a CemAir Beechcraft 1900D. It’s a twin turboprop engine plane with a range of 2500 km and can carry two crew members and 19 passengers to destinations such as Johannesburg to Maun in Botswana. South African airline CemAir has a no-toilet policy on it’s smaller commercial flights. Picture: Soraya Crowie A flight from Johannesburg to Maun takes about one hour and 45 minutes, plus the time to board and taxi to and from the gate.

Miles van der Molen, the Cemair chief executive officer, says they have found that encouraging passengers to plan their needs on either side of the flight is the most successful strategy. When asked if the airline would open the toilet in case of an emergency, the CEO said this would not be allowed. And the reality is that male passengers are being forced to relieve themselves into a bottle in front of fellow passengers. The situation becomes even more embarrassing and more torturous for female passengers.

The CEO also said that if someone wants to cancel the trip because of the locked toilet, they would receive a full refund. CemAir operates 26 aircraft from OR Tambo International and is popular for tourists who are heading to safari destinations who are flying in on British Airways, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egypt Air, Proflight Zambia, and LAVA Mozambique. Passengers are warned before boarding to use the airport toilets.