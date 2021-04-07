Norwegian Cruise Line returns with cruises from July, but travellers need to be vaccinated

After months of suspending cruise journeys, the Norwegian Cruise Line will return to cruising in July. The Cruise Line will restart operations at a reduced capacity with Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem as the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests back on board from July 25, 2021 Travellers will have the opportunity to spend the summer exploring ancient ruins and sunny beaches with all new seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles on Norwegian Jade from Athens or island hop with week-long Caribbean itineraries. Norwegian Cruise Line’s President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer said the cruise company has been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront. "The growing availability of the Covid-19 vaccine has been a game-changer. The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.

"All guests sailing aboard cruises with embarkation dates through October 31, 2021, will be required to be fully vaccinated and tested before boarding our ships. Given the ever-evolving nature of the pandemic, the accelerating rollout of the vaccine, and the speed of scientific learnings, it is premature to make decisions about our health and safety protocols for cruises with embarkation dates beginning November 1, 2021. We will continue to evaluate our health and safety protocols and rely on science and our expert council as we make decisions and evolve our policies and procedures," he said.

Parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings launched its SailSAFE Health and Safety programme this week.

Future guests have the opportunity to follow along as the company makes its final preparations to welcome guests on board with its new docuseries, EMBARK – The Series, available on-demand as of April 16, 2021, at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

The Cruise Line has been working closely with destination partners and others to offer a safe vacation and exceptional experience for guests.

Sommer said, “Resuming operations is a comprehensive endeavour, involving many parties around the globe. We are very proud of our collaborations and look forward to deeper partnerships as we forge into the future.”

Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said he was pleased that the Norwegian Cruise Line has selected Jamaica as one of the first destinations in the world that it will visit when it resumes service.

"We look forward to welcoming the cruise line back to our shores. I am confident that this important partnership will aid in our effort to rebuild our tourism sector and boost our economy overall. Jamaica is ready for the return of cruise tourism and we have robust protocols in place to ensure a safe, seamless and secure experience," he said.

In response to the Cruise Line’s announcement that it would sail to Punta Cana for the first time in its history, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic said: "From the very first day, we’ve been committed to taking all of the necessary actions to support the recovery of our tourism sector. The Cruise Line’s presence this summer reaffirms our commitment to providing a safe destination for travellers. We thank NCL for putting its trust in our country.”

The Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis welcomed the announcement of the company restarting its cruises from Greece.

"The diversity and rich colour of all our destinations together with our long history, unique culture, and famous gastronomy will ensure a remarkable experience for all guests," he said.