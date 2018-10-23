FlySafair has partnered with LekkeSlaap.co.za to enable South Africans to book local flights in Afrikaans. Picture: Supplied.

FlySafair has partnered with LekkeSlaap.co.za to enable South Africans to book local flights in Afrikaans. Lekkeslaap’s flight-booking website, LekkeSlaap Vlugte, is a new addition to their bespoke Afrikaans travel website that already offers accommodation bookings across South Africa. Through this partnership travellers now have yet another convenient channel through which they can book FlySafair flights.

“FlySafair is excited to be available on LekkeSlaap. The team at LekkeSlaap have a strong vision for where they want to take their service and we’re proud to be partnering with them on this journey,” says Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution at FlySafair.

“LekkeSlaap Vlugte will make it easy to find flights to anywhere in the world, all in Afrikaans, but we know that domestic flights are our bread and butter. FlySafair have very quickly become leaders in this space, and we’re proud to showcase their flights on our site,” says LekkeSlaap Marketing Manager, Denise Neethling.

FlySafair is a domestic low cost carrier operating in South Africa. lFlySafair has serviced over 6 million customers and, in 2017, was ranked the world’s most on-time airline. In 2017 the airline was once again the recipient of ACSA’s “Best Performing Airline” in the low-cost category. FlySafair is also proud to be the Official Domestic Carrier for the Springboks.



