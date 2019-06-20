Passengers can now use their devices as soon as they set foot onboard the aircraft and keep it on for their entire journey. Pic: Pexels

Johannesburg - kulula.com announced today that all passengers flying on South Africa’s most successful low-cost airline are allowed to start making use of their Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs), during all phases of their flight journey, when flying on its routes across South Africa.



This means that passengers can now use their devices as soon as they set foot onboard the aircraft and keep it on for their entire journey.





Devices that will now be allowed to stay powered onboard include, but aren’t limited to handheld, lightweight electronic devices such as tablets, e-readers, smartphones and other small devices such as MP3 players, electronic toys and smart watches.

"We have worked very closely with the South African Aviation authority to approve this new policy on our aircraft, which is a significant enhancement to our customer experience onboard", says Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com.





When using PED’s onboard, passengers should always keep the below in consideration: