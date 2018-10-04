The IATA 2018 Global Passenger Survey showed that passengers are looking to new technology to give them more control, information and improve efficiency when they travel AP Photo/Peter Dejong

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the results of its 2018 Global Passenger Survey (GPS), which showed that passengers are looking to new technology to give them more control, information and improve efficiency when they travel.



Based on 10,408 responses from 145 countries, the survey provides insight into what passengers would like from their air travel experience.





Passengers told us that they want:

Real-time journey information delivered to their personal devices

Biometric identification to facilitate their travel processes

Automation of more airport processes

Wait times of less than 10 minutes at security/immigration

Their bags tracked throughout their journey

A human touch when things go wrong

Real-Time Journey Information

Passengers want to be kept informed throughout their journey preferably via their personal device.

Receiving information on flight status (82%), baggage (49%) and waiting time at security/immigration (46%) were identified as passengers’ top three priorities after booking a flight.

Real-time baggage tracking throughout the journey was seen as a must for 56% of passengers.

Airlines and airports are facilitating this by implementing tracking at major journey points such as loading and unloading (IATA Resolution 753). The industry is also working on developing a global readiness plan for the proposed introduction of RFID inlays in all baggage tags manufactured after January 2020 in order to meet passenger expectations for real-time baggage tracking.





Passengers’ preferred option for receiving information on their baggage and other travel elements was via their mobile device. Receiving information via SMS or Smartphone app was preferred by 73% of passengers. Since 2016 there has been a 10% increase in passengers preferring to receive travel information via a smartphone app.





Digital is Preferred but Privacy Concerns Increase





The majority of passengers (65%) are willing to share personal data for expedited security and 45% are willing to replace their passports with biometric identification.





IATA’s One ID project aims to move passengers from curb to gate using a single biometric travel token (fingerprint, face or iris). But concerns over data protection must be addressed.





The Human Touch Still Important





Passengers want more self-service options. Automated check-in was preferred by 84% of passengers. Most (47%) prefer to check in online using a smartphone. Only 16% preferred traditional check-in.





Some 70% of passengers want self-service baggage check-in. Only one in three travellers prefer an agent to tag their bag. The electronic bag tag is growing in popularity - favoured by 39% of passengers (up 8 percentage points from 2017).





The overall experience with automated immigration procedures was rated favourably by 74% of passengers. A similar percentage (72%) believe that automated immigration processes are faster and 65% believe they enhance security.





The human touch is still preferred by some market segments and for certain situations. For example, senior travellers (65 years and older) have a strong preference for traditional check-in And when there are travel disruptions 40% of all age groups of passengers want to resolve the situation over the phone and 37% via face-to-face interaction.





Consistent Shopping Experience





Some 43% of passengers prefer to use a travel agency, travel management company or corporate travel department to book their flights.





Passenger Pain Points





Passengers identified airport security/border control and boarding processes as two of their biggest pain points when travelling. The top frustrations with security were the intrusiveness of having to remove personal items (57%) the removal of laptops / large electronic devices from cabin bags (48%) and the lack of consistency in screening procedures at different airports (41%).



