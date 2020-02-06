Despite three dead and around 179 injured, Pegasus Airlines is mum about how its flight PC 2193 broke into three pieces after landing.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the airline flew into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport when it skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday.
Koca told reporters that three people had died in hospital after the accident, adding that 179 out of the 183 passengers and crew on the plane were wounded.
A #Pegasus Airlines plane from Turkey has skidded off the runway and broken into three pieces on landing at an airport in Istanbul,injuring 52 people.— MDWLive! News (@MDWLiveFeed) February 5, 2020
The jet was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Izmir province in the west when it crashed at Sabiha Gokcen airport pic.twitter.com/Bq0wrtxTyD