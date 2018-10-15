Two male cheetahs were released from their boma at Thanda Safari Private Reserve this past weekend. Picture: Supplied.

Two male cheetahs were released from their boma at Thanda Safari Private Reserve this past weekend. The 5-star reserve, located in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, released the cheetahs on Friday morning. Thanda Safari’s Wildlife Coordinator Mariana Venter said the cheetahs were doing well.

The male cheetahs released. Picture: Supplied.

“When both of the boys were released, they walked towards the savanna area and almost immediately started looking for prey.

“We hope that they continue their strong bond, much like the brothers we had in the reserve a few years ago,” she said.

Enjoying the sun. Picture: Supplied.

The cheetahs have VHF Radio Collars and monitored by Venter twice a day.

“They are keeping me extremely busy,” she added.

The female cheetah, who arrived at the reserve in August, will be released in December.

Travellers can spot them on game drives. Picture: Supplied.

The two enjoy each other's company. Picture: Supplied.

Thanda Safari is situated on 14 000 hectares in the heart of Zululand, Thanda Safari offers an authentic South African wildlife experience with excellent game viewing all year round. It has a sincere commitment to the Zulu culture and conservation of the environment.

Meaning ‘love’ in isiZulu, Thanda offers three different accommodation types, Thanda Safari Lodge, Villa iZulu and Thanda Tented Camp.



