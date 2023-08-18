Pilot dies after emergency landing in Panama

A pilot on Monday died after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from Miami, Florida, to Santiago, Chile, CNN reported.
The LATAM Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Panama City to allow the pilot to receive treatment, but he later died, the airline told CNN in a statement on Thursday.
The statement read: “LATAM Airlines Group SA informs that on August 14, 2023, flight LA505 (Miami - Santiago) diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency of one of the three members of the crew in command.”
“Unfortunately, after landing and receiving further medical assistance, the pilot passed away,” it added, as per CNN.
“We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and enthusiasm,” continues the statement.
According to The Independent, Captain Ivan Andau died after collapsing in the bathroom of flight LA505 with 271 passengers on-board.
Andau began feeling unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight from Florida to Santiago, and after collapsing in the bathroom he received emergency treatment from the crew, reported Simple Flying.
The flight was then diverted to Panama City.
LATAM further added, “We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee.
“During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”