National Geographic and Ponant have created a new strategic partnership to develop a Small Ship Expedition programme. Picture: Supplied.

National Geographic and PONANT have created a new strategic partnership to develop a Small Ship Expedition programme in Australia, NZ and Asia Pacific. National Geographic Expeditions, the travel business of one of the world’s most trusted brands, and PONANT, a world leader of luxury expedition cruises, announced a new strategic partnership to create an extensive range of co-branded, luxury expedition cruises.

In a press statement, they revealed they will offer an extensive range of expedition cruises throughout the world, targeting customers in Australia, NZ and Asia Pacific.



“As part of the overall experience, PONANT will create unique itineraries to some of the most remote and inaccessible places on the planet, transporting guests in style and comfort along with innovative new features, including a new multi-sensory underwater lounge called Blue Eye. National Geographic Expeditions will provide a range of expedition resources on-board, including leading experts and National Geographic photographers to travel and engage with all guests to create an immersive and quality experience,” the statement read.

The luxury ships will offer an intimate experience with total passengers ranging from 180 to 240 per cruise and 130 itineraries have been designed for the next four years, with prices per person starting from A$4730 per person. Core destinations will be the Antarctic and Arctic, which will be complemented by a range of global expeditions covering all continents.