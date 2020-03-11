Popular restaurant launches 'Holidays by Mozambik' travel brand

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

A top leading restaurant brand will launch a travel brand that will allow travellers to explore parts of Africa and Asia. The Mozambik Group launched “Holidays by Mozambik” travel brand in South Africa and Zimbabwe this week. The restaurant group revealed in a press release that the brand will focus on value-driven escapes to Zanzibar, Mauritius, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe and select Asian destinations such as Thailand. It will expand to Zambia, Namibia and other markets by mid-year. Holidays by Mozambik offers value holidays to carefully selected destinations for individuals, couples, families and corporate conferences and incentives. Tailor made packages can be created for those who want to explore a destination on their terms. Group Chief Executive of the Mozambik Group Manny Nichas said holidays were a natural brand extension.

Nichas said early research has indicated substantial interest from Mozambik customers in this lateral move to add to the Group’s lifestyle basket.

“The Mozambik dining experience, the taste of escape, the construct is around leaving the rat race behind, albeit for a few hours, and taking a break with us. We have now taken this further to offer great value-driven holidays to customers with carefully selected destinations and resorts that make for a great couple or family escape.”

“Mozambik is more than a restaurant with great food. Mozambik is a state of being that propagates the notion of taking a time-out. Mozambik has never been a rubber stamp, stock standard dining brand. We think differently and do differently, and that is manifest in what we do,” he said.

Visit www.mozambik.co.za or www.mozambikholidays.co.za.



