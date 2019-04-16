Viking Sun at the Port of Durban

South Africa has attracted another new cruise line company to its ports, with the maiden voyage of the state-of-the-art VIKING SUN cruise liner which sailed into the Port of Durban last Friday. The ship is operated by Switzerland-based owner Viking Ocean Cruises. Acting Durban Port Manager, Nokuzola Nkowane, said: “Receiving an award-winning cruise ship of Viking Sun’s stature at the Port of Durban is another feather in our cap. This affirms the port and the City of Durban as a cruise destination of choice, as reflected in our nomination once again this year as a finalist in the World Travel Awards category of Africa’s Leading Cruise Port.”

Nkowane said TNPA and the Port of Durban expected to receive more world-class cruise ships at the new Cruise Terminal which is being developed by KwaZulu Cruise Terminal (KCT).

Viking Sun was welcomed by Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Deputy Harbour Master: Vessel Traffic Services for the Port of Durban, Captain Justin Adams, who presented a plaque to the ship’s master, Captain Olav Soevdsnes

She is scheduled to arrive in Port Elizabeth today and then Cape Town on 18 April. She then ventures into the South Atlantic to explore Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, as well as several other ports along the West African coast.

The ship’s maiden South African voyage also brings the Western and Eastern Cape’s 2018-19 cruise season to a close. Viking Ocean Cruises operates global ocean cruises with a fleet of six ocean ships and river cruises with a fleet of almost 60 Viking Longships.

The company announced back in September 2018 that it would be featuring South Africa heavily on its 128-day World Cruise from Miami to London, which includes 44 port calls in 21 countries on five continents.



