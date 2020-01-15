Western Cape enjoyed a positive festive season, according to FEDHASA Cape. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

The Western Cape tourism sector did not let challenges like load-shedding, visitor perceptions around safety and water restrictions get the province down.

According to a statement by FEDHASA Cape, the hospitality sector in the Western Cape experienced a positive festive season. The findings were based on initial feedback for hotels in the region and early reports from FEDHASA Cape members. FEDHASA Cape spokesperson Richard Lyon said many of its members saw an increase in revenue and many maintained a steady occupancy rate.

The positive season results are believed to be driven by holidaymakers from other provinces and international travellers, including the English cricket team supporters who visited South Africa for a test series between the two countries.

Lyon said Christmas and New Year’s Eve also brought business to local hotels that hosted fully booked for celebratory events.

He added: “While it is too early to determine occupancy and revenue figures for the entire industry over the festive season, however the general sentiment among FEDHASA Cape members is that the season has been very positive. The current feedback provided by member establishments indicates that many hotels have experienced a busy December. This has also been reflected in other sectors, such as at restaurants and attractions, when hotel staff have been requested to make bookings on behalf of guests.”



Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, recently indicated that the industry experienced promising growth in domestic tourism. According to Maynier, various sectors experienced positive visitor numbers, including wine estates, caravan parks and tour operators.

“The industry is feeling positive about the upcoming year. Tourism is a key sector to improve economic growth. Despite the various challenges faced by the industry, there is nowhere better to visit than Western Cape,” added Lyon.







