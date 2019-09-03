Travalyst is an initiative by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to increase sustainable tourism. Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced a global travel initiative and they want you to sign up. It's called travalyst.org and along with key partners, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want travellers to have a minimal impact on the environment.

It's described on the site as being "led by HRH The Duke of Sussex, Travalyst is a bold new global initiative founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, with the ambition to change the impact of travel, for good."

The aim of the campaign is elaborated on: "We want to be the driving force that paves a new way to travel, helping everyone explore our world in a way that protects both people and places, and secures a positive future for destinations and local communities for generations to come."

In a message posted on Instagram from their official account, he explains the importance of sustainable travelling and why it's important to protect the environment: "As tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide; and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population."

There are messages from the corporate sponsors who are part of the campaign.

Last month, Prince Harry was criticised for reportedly being flown-in by private jet to Sicily for a climate change conference hosted by Google.

Critics questioned why they had used transport with massive carbon footprints to arrive at a climate change event.