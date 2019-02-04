The seamless look of the rooms adds to other benefits of the property, which is located just 3km away from O.R. Tambo International Airport. Ph: Herman Bosman

An eye-catching aviation theme forms the heart of a fresh room refurbishment at Protea Hotel by Marriott O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. The transformation, now complete, has expanded on the creative, fun space by incorporating features such as a swivel tub chair, wing-design work desk, a propeller-design mirror in the bathroom and a virtual propeller in the bathroom. These all add to the modern, open space which is further enhanced by three different vinyl backdrops and aviation portraits throughout the room. Subtle additions include wing-shaped room numbers, a leather suitcase-design tea and coffee station, an improved privacy curtain covering the bathroom, an extra sealing window that provides soundproofing so that guests can enjoy a peaceful airport view as well as mini-bar fridges in all rooms.

There’s an improved Wi-Fi system to ensure connectivity. The seamless look of the rooms adds to other benefits of the property, which is located just 3km away from O.R. Tambo International Airport. The hotel offers a complimentary airport and Gautrain shuttle, complimentary parking and an evening nighttime shuttle to Emperors Palace for local entertainment. Centrally located, guests can easily access the business and leisure hubs of Pretoria, Midrand, Sandton and Johannesburg within minutes via the Gautrain.

“We are delighted to reveal our room refurbishment which is now complete," Anton Meiring, General Manager, Protea Hotel by Marriott® O.R. Tambo Airport. "It has been carried out with enhancing the hotel stay experience for our guests as our aim, and we believe it will provide even more reasons to stay in this urban hub.”