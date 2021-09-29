Qatar Airways announced as 'Airline of the Year'

Doha-based airline Qatar Airways has been announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It also managed to secure five additional awards, including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East.

This is the record sixth time the airline has been awarded the prize. “Being recognised as the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time is an incredible achievement for our airline and I want to thank our loyal passengers for this award,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker. “Having gone through one of the most challenging years in aviation history, this award is fitting recognition for all the hard work by the entire Qatar Airways family to take care of our passengers.”