Qatar Airways expands connectivity between South Africa and US

Qatar Airways announced it will operate four weekly flights to San Francisco from December 15, 2020. The San Francisco service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the award-winning Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said that they are excited to welcome San Francisco as its newest destination, and its ninth current gateway in the US, making it easier for passengers travelling from South Africa to connect to the US. "We remain committed to serving our customers in Africa and have worked hard throughout the pandemic to ensure we can operate as many flights as possible, in line with the directions of the government.

“As we navigate the crisis, we have made it a priority to not only reinstate our existing destinations and be the airline travellers can rely on, but to also grow our network and increase connectivity with new and relevant destinations for our customers to enjoy. As the gateway to Silicon Valley and the vibrant tech economy, the San Francisco Bay Area is a globally important destination, both from a business and leisure perspective," said Al Baker.

The addition of San Francisco will build onto Qatar Airways’ current service to some cities in the US, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-FortWorth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

Qatar Airways travellers from Africa can now enjoy new baggage allowances ranging from 46 kg for Economy Class split over two pieces and 64 kg split over two pieces in Business Class.

This initiative is designed to offer passengers more flexibility and comfort when travelling on board Qatar Airways.

Below are the San Francisco connections from South Africa:

Johannesburg

Takeoff from South Africa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The route starts from Johannesburg (JNB) to Doha (DOH), departs 13:56 and arrives at 19:20, then proceeds to Doha (DOH) to San Francisco (SFO)at 13:56 and arrives at 08:15

Durban

Takeoff from South Africa on Monday. The route starts from Durban (DUR) to Doha (DOH) at 11:15 and arrives at 23:25, then proceeds to Doha (DOH) to San Francisco (SFO) QR737 at 08:15 and arrives at 12:55.

Cape Town

Takeoff from South Africa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday. The route starts from Cape Town (CPT) to Doha (DOH) at 18:20 and arrives at 05:40, then proceeds to Doha (DOH) to San Francisco at 08:15 and arrives at 12:55.