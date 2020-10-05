Qatar Airways is giving away 21 000 plane tickets to thank teachers for their selfless work

Qatar Airways is giving away 21 000 tickets to thank teachers for their work in educating children worldwide during the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic in celebration of World Teacher’s Day. The giveaway, which opened at 4am on Monday, closes at 3:59am on October 8 (Doha time). Teaching professionals can register for this exclusive offer here by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis. Teaching professionals from over 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates are eligible for tickets. “We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty,” said Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker.

“We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods.”

To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the three-day campaign period.

Teachers that successfully register will receive one Economy Class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways’ current network of more than 90 destinations worldwide.

Additionally, they will receive a voucher for 50% off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member or a friend. Both tickets are valid for travel up to September 31, 2021.

Qatar Airways’ passengers are also invited to donate to Educate A Child on board and at qatarairways.com.