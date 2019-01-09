The promotion is valid on all Qatar Airways flights booked from 7 - 16 January 2019 for travel between 7 January and 20 May 2019

Qatar Airways announced its latest global sales promotion designed to inspire passengers to explore new and exciting destinations in 2019. Its passengers can enjoy exclusive discounts during this special promotion. The promotion is valid on all Qatar Airways flights booked from 7 - 16 January 2019 for travel between 7 January and 20 May 2019.

Passengers who book during the promotion period can take advantage of 40 percent discount on fares and will also receive 50 percent bonus Qmiles and Qpoints in Economy Class and double Qmiles and Qpoints in Business and First Class.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab Amin, said: “We are delighted to invite all our passengers to start planning their next trip with this exciting global promotion offering extensive discounts across all cabin classes on all flights. No matter where passengers choose to travel, when they experience a new destination first-hand, they become the author of their own unique story.

"With this new promotion, passengers can easily choose their next adventure and are truly spoilt for choice with Qatar Airways’ ever-expanding global network of more than 160 destinations.

“We are also committed to bringing people from around the world to Doha, not only to experience our five-star gateway Hamad International Airport during transit, but also to make Qatar a holiday destination of choice for our passengers.”











