Redeeming kulula.com credits? Here is what you need to know

Kulula.com passengers affected by the airline’s short-term grounding during lockdown over July and August 2021 can still claim their travel bank credit and fly until the middle of next year. Desmond O’Connor, the chief commercial officer at kulula.com, said there was some confusion around the redemption of unused kulula.com tickets.

“Not all passengers with unused tickets need to redeem these by November 30, 2021. “There are two categories of passengers who may want to redeem unused tickets: those who as a result of the airline’s initial business rescue would have to redeem their unused ticket and fly by November 30, 2021, and those who, as a result of the lockdown in July and August, would have the full 12 months from their original travel date to redeem their unused tickets and fly,” he said. Those passengers who would have travelled between the business rescue period of between March and November 2020 had the option to become a Comair creditor as part of those proceedings or a travel credit valid for a period of 12 months with flights resuming in December 2020. This means the deadline for both the redemption and flying is November 30, 2021.