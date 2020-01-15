Six travellers face up to 4 years in jail following the discovery of faeces in a temple at Machu Picchu on Sunday. Photo by Amanda Kerr from Pexels.

Hailed as one of the New Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu is among the most respected places on Earth. Sadly, some people do not see it that way. Six travellers face up to 4 years in jail following the discovery of faeces in a temple at Machu Picchu on Sunday. According to France 24, the tourists from Argentina, Chile, France and Brazil entered a restricted area of Temple of the Sun, a sacred temple at the iconic Machu Picchu sanctuary. Following the discovery of faeces and pieces of a stone wall were broken, park rangers apprehended the tourists.

The group was accused of “damaging Peru’s cultural heritage”. CNN reported that Darwin Baca León, mayor of the Machupicchu District, which contains the iconic Machu Picchu site, told reporters the accused had "attacked" the local heritage.The tourists were detained and currently under investigation. The Sun revealed that if they were to be found guilty, they could face around 4 years of jail time.