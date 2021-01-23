REVEALED: The world’s most Instagrammed waterfalls

Stuck at home, but want to explore some of the world's most Instagrammed waterfalls? Well, Showerstoyou.co.uk recently revealed the most Instagrammable waterfalls on the social media site. You can either plan a trip to experience it yourself or swoon in the comfort of your home. Taking the top spot is Niagara Falls in Canada. While one of the smallest by size (51m), it appears the famed romantic destination hasn’t lost its appeal, raking in a total of 3,397,431 hashtags.

In second place is Iguazú Falls. Argentina’s Wonder of the World had its hashtag shared an incredible 1 005 532 times on Instagram and is a sight to see once overseas travel is allowed.

Gullfoss claims the third most popular waterfall on social media. One of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions, it boasts 329,576 hashtags on Instagram.

Victoria Falls in Zambia is fourth on the list with 286,410 hashtags. It is a top attraction for travellers to Africa.

Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1 708 metres wide and 108 metres high. Skógafoss in Iceland with 255,519 hashtags is placed in 5th position.

Completing the top ten most popular waterfalls to visit are Multnomah Falls in the USA(251,639 hashtags),

Yosemite Falls in USA (190,185 hashtags) Seljalandsfoss in Iceland (163,914 hashtags), Bridalveil Falls and Snoqualmie Falls in the USA with 147,678 hashtags and 131,475 hashtags respectively.

Angel Falls in Venezuela, known as the tallest waterfall in the world, was placed 20th on the list with less than 30 000 Instagram hashtags to date.