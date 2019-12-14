Dr Charles Platkin, the editor of the Diet Detective, studied snacks and meals on offer from 11 US and Canadian carriers. Picture: Pexels.

You may be on a strict diet at home, but when it comes to eating the food served on airlines, most people eat what is put in front of them. Dr Charles Platkin, executive director of the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, and the editor of the Diet Detective studied snacks and meals on offer from 11 US and Canadian carriers and offered a breakdown of nutritional value and calories in his Airline Food Study for 2019.

The airlines share nutrition information about the foods they serve and make available for purchase to economy-class passengers on domestic flights.

Alaska and Air Canada tied first place for serving the ‘healthiest’ food choices in the sky, with Delta and JetBlue tied for second.

“Alaska Airlines is the clear leader in making strides to minimise its environmental impact. It was the first to replace plastic straws with paper ones and continues to look for eco-friendly substitutions. Alaska has also launched a #FillBeforeYouFly campaign to encourage flyers to bring their own water bottles and fill them up at water-filling stations in the airport to reduce the use of plastic cups and water bottles on board,” the website revealed.